Inside Saif Ali Khan’s Sunday with Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore
October 10, 2022 8:05:42 pm
Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan spent their Sunday with family members Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Saba Ali Khan.
The inside photos from the brunch were shared by Soha and Saba on social media. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan is in London with her younger son Jeh as she is shooting for director Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller, and they were missed at the get-together on Sunday. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
"A Sunday (in the sun for a change) #sunday #weekend #bbq #family Missed you @kareenakapoorkhan and Jeh Baba of course !!!," wrote Soha. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, "Special times...and a Sunday brunch with family... ❤️Missed Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan n Jeh Baba.(Bhai ...in mischievous mood 😉)."
Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted in the post's comment section, "What lovely pictures ❤️we miss you all❤️sooooon….❤️wasn’t it too hot for Amma 🤣." (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
Soha also shared some photos of husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were seen enjoying some pool time. (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Saba Ali Khan posed with her mom Sharmila Tagore. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)
"REUNiTED ❤️," she wrote with the photo. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)