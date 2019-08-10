Inside Saaho trailer launch

Saaho's trailer was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. The action thriller is led by Baahubali fame Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The Sujeeth directorial also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Evelyn Sharma among others. The film has been postponed a few times due to post-production delays, and the end result promises to be visually exciting and action-packed. Saaho will release on August 30. Scroll to see photos from the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)