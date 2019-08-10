Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Saaho trailer launchhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/inside-saaho-trailer-launch-prabhas-shraddha-kapoor-5894905/

Inside Saaho trailer launch

Saaho's trailer was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. Baahubali fame Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor star in the actioner. The film will release on August 30. Check out a few photos from the trailer launch.

saaho trailer launch prabhas and shraddha kapoor

Saaho's trailer was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. The action thriller is led by Baahubali fame Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The Sujeeth directorial also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Evelyn Sharma among others. The film has been postponed a few times due to post-production delays, and the end result promises to be visually exciting and action-packed. Saaho will release on August 30. Scroll to see photos from the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

saaho trailer launch shraddha kapoor

Saaho marks Shraddha Kapoor's debut in the south film industry. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

saaho trailer launch prabhas and shraddha kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas pose for photographers. Shraddha expressed admiration for her co-star at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

saaho trailer launch prabhas and shraddha kapoor

Saaho would be Prabhas' first film after Baahubali series. The actor said while Saaho features a lot of high-end stunts and action set pieces, it cannot be compared to Baahubali. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

saaho trailer launch bhushan kumar

T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar said, "It is the biggest action film from India, so it is a proud moment for T-Series. We are venturing into south cinema, so we are very proud today." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

saaho trailer launch shraddha kapoor

Apart from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor has also done a lot of action scenes in Saaho. She said, "As much action as the script demanded, I have done that much action in this film. I am in very good hands as you have seen in the trailer." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android