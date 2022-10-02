Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding festivities
October 2, 2022 4:46:43 pm
The actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are making sure to have a fun wedding with their close family and friends in attendance. Many photos from Ali and Richa's pre-wedding functions have been shared on social media. Scroll to see all.
Photos from Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's sangeet, mehendi to a cocktail party, and also a 'phoolon ki holi' were shared online. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
A few photos from their mehendi and sangeet were posted on the internet as well. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
The couple posted the photos with the hashtag '#RiAli'. The couple had a fun "phoolon ki holi" with their friends and family. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
The decor of the function was inspired by nature with a lot of natural elements like florals, jute, wood etc in it. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
While some of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding functions recently concluded in Delhi, the actors are now in Lucknow to celebrate another intimate function. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
And this photo was shared by the groom-to-be on his Instagram story as he wrote, "Fan Jam". (Photo: Hayat Fazal/Instagram)
Earlier, Richa shared photos from her and Ali's cocktail party. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
"I hide YOU in my eyes"~ Rumi #RiAli blessed," wrote the bride-to-be. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
Richa opted for a golden saree while Ali was wearing a heavily-embroidered sherwaani. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
Before the cocktail party, Richa and Ali had another set of celebrations. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
Sharing the pictures from the same, Richa wrote, "Mohabbat Mubarak", and in reply, Ali captioned his post, "Tumko bhi…" (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)
Ali and Richa will get married in Mumbai on October 4. After the wedding, the couple will host a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues on October 5. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)