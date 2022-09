2 / 7

Renee Sen first showered some love on maa Sushmita Sen. Sharing this photo, she wrote, "Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing❤ Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude ,The Birthday Girl❤. PS : 23 feels AMAZING 🧿❤." (Photo: Renee Sen/Instagram)