Student of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra hosted a slew of B-town celebrities on Saturday at his Mumbai residence. From newbies such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey to style icons Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar, several Bollywood stars attended the bash and even shared a lot of inside photos and videos on their social media handles. (Source: Punit Malhotra/Instagram)