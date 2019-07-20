Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday celebrations

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 37 on July 18 and from the looks of it, it seems the actor had the best birthday ever. American singer and husband Nick Jonas did everything it takes to make Priyanka's birthday special for her. The couple, along with their friends and family, took off to Miami to celebrate the day. Several photos from the celebrations were shared by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti Chopra and her many fan pages on social media. Scroll to see how the Quantico star rang in her birthday this year. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)