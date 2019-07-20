Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ birthday celebrations

Several photos from Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations were shared by Parineeti Chopra and PeeCee's many fan pages on social media.

priyanka chopra birthday party

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned 37 on July 18 and from the looks of it, it seems the actor had the best birthday ever. American singer and husband Nick Jonas did everything it takes to make Priyanka's birthday special for her. The couple, along with their friends and family, took off to Miami to celebrate the day. Several photos from the celebrations were shared by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti Chopra and her many fan pages on social media. Scroll to see how the Quantico star rang in her birthday this year. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

nick jonas organise birthday party for priyanka chopra

Dressed in a glittery red dress and tiara that said 'Birthday Girl', Priyanka Chopra looked in awe of her huge birthday cake. (Photo: nplegacy/ Instagram)

priyanka birthday photos parineeti chopra

Parineeti Chopra shared a group photo from Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations. Along with it, she wrote, "Thank you for being the best host Nickster. And Happppy bday Mimi di! Whatta celebration with the fam." (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

parineeti chopra birthday wish for priyanka

While wishing her sister, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There’s never gonna be another like you. Actress or sister 💕💕 @priyankachopra" (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

nick priyanka photos

Priyanka and Nick seem to have had a great time together at the former's birthday celebrations in Miami. (Photo: nplegacy/ Instagram)

priyanka chopra photos

Parineeti Chopra looks at Priyanka's four-tier birthday cake as The Sky Is Pink actor enjoys her day. (Photo: parineetichoprateam/ Instagram)

priyanka nick photos

While wishing Priyanka on her first birthday after marriage, Nick had written a lovely note for her on social media. "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," he wrote. (Photo: nplegacy/ Instagram)

priyanka chopra birthday photos

Priyanka Chopra looked the happiest as she spent time with her near and dear ones. (Photo: parineetichoprateam/ Instagram)

