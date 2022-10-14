6 / 9

Tahira Kashyap shared photos with her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana and wrote, "For my well being and yours @ayushmannk ❤️ #karvachauth #evolvedovertheyears. Fast or not? Fruits and juices or dry fast? Veg or non veg? Only dress up and no fast, Both fast/ solo fast/ only you fast/only me fast, mehndi or not, working day or not…we have done it all 😄 Over the years I have realised these are more to do with personal choices rather than what’s decided for me, for us. It’s so lovely that both of us have evolved respecting each other the years. Love and respect is all that is important and festivals are a gentle reminder of the same❤️💫." (Photo: Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)