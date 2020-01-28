1 / 16

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, better known as the Academy, held its annual luncheon event for the nominees at Los Angeles' Loews Hotel. At the event, stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, among others were photographed. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Academy, in an attempt to go green, decided to go with a 100 per cent plant-based menu. (Photo: AP)