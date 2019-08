TV actor Niti Taylor made the announcement of her engagement with Parikshit Bawa through an adorable social media post. Before exchanging rings, the Ishqbaaaz actor had a Mehendi ritual in the presence of her family and close friends on Monday. At the ceremony, the actor and her fiance Parikshit twinned in green outfits. Niti also shared clicks from the ceremony on social media. Scroll on to see the photos. (Photo: Chandni Bhagwanani/ Instagram)