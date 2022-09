1 / 15

Mouni Roy turned 37 on September 28. Last night, a bash was hosted by Mouni and her husband Suraj Nambiar in Mumbai to celebrate the actor's special day. Mandira Bedi, Karan Tacker, Drashti Dhami, Shamita Shetty, Adaa Khan, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and many more were seen in attendance.