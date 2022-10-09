Inside Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s picturesque London diary
October 9, 2022 1:17:47 pm
October 9, 2022 1:17:47 pm
1 / 9
Arjun Kapoor has been busy shooting for his film The Ladykiller in London along with Bhumi Pednekar. The trip has turned into a workcation as his girlfriend Malaika Arora has joined him to spend quality time together. Scroll to see all photos of Malaika and Arjun.
2 / 9
Sharing the first set of photos with Malaika, Arjun wrote, "Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!!" (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
3 / 9
"We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! 😉@malaikaaroraofficial ," he added. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
4 / 9
Besides Arjun, Malaika also got to meet her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan who is also in London, shooting for her next film. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
5 / 9
"From londres with love 💋 @kareenakapoorkhan," wrote Malaika. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
6 / 9
Malaika Arora also turned into a photographer for Arjun. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
7 / 9
"Fashion game on point @arjunkapoor 🕺," wrote Malaika with this photo of Arjun. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)
8 / 9
Sharing this photo, Arjun wrote, "Sometimes all we gotta do is flow..." (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)
9 / 9
Arjun Kapoor too shared this click of Malaika Arora. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)