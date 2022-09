7 / 13

Sharing a photo with the couple, Aly Goni wrote, "I had tears in my eyes because I know how much u wanted this day in ur life with this outfit🥺 and I m soo happyyy because u have got the besttttt guy in ur life and what an amazing human being he is ❤️ U guys are just made for each other ❤️ god bless u both and next year more dhamaaal on ur big day 😍 #engaged💍 #KrishRag." (Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram)