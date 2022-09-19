Inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shoot: Ranveer Singh join the finalists of Rohit Shetty show
September 19, 2022 2:35:24 pm
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set for its grand finale. On Sunday night, Rohit Shetty-hosted show shot for the special episode. Along with the KKK 12 contestants, the ace director also hosted his upcoming film Cirkus' stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, and Siddharth Jadhav. Scroll to see the photos.
Ranveer shared this photo and wrote, "The Kings of Comedy!!! 🎭 #Cirkus … this Christmas!!! 🎅🏽@itsrohitshetty @iam_johnylever @imsanjaimishra @fukravarun @siddharth23oct #lol #rofl #lmao 😆🤣😂." (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Rajiv Adatia shared this photo from the sets and wrote, "Khatron Finale with these legends @ranveersingh @itsrohitshetty @fukravarun @imsanjaimishra and the team of #circus2022!! You gonna laugh your socks off!!" (Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus star Varun Sharma posted this click and wrote, "A picture is worth a thousand words but I’ll say a few.. All heart for the best crew ever ❤️ helmed by the amazing Bossman @itsrohitshetty we Love you Sir✨ And jab apni Cirkus ki Team Khatron ke khiladi ke Grand Finale pe jayegi toh Firecrackers toh honge hi naaaaa🤓 🎪 Best Besssstt Time Eva❤️ #Cirkus2022 @ranveersingh @iam_johnylever Sir @imsanjaimishra Sir @siddharth23oct." (Photo: Varun Sharma/Instagram)
"Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itsrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh ❤️ and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022," wrote Rubina Dilaik. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
The 12th season of KKK started with 14 contestants. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
The 8 contestants who were battling each other until the last week were Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia. (Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
As per the recent episode, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's finalists are Rubina, Jannat and Faisal. (Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)
Faisal shared a video with Ranveer and wrote, "Couldn't be the better meet up than this on the stage of khatron ke khiladi 🔥 Truly a wonderful guy, full of energy and politeness in him. Hope to meet you soon sir till then more success and power to you." (Photo: Faisal Shaikh/Instagram)
Jannat Zubair shared this click and wrote, "An evening filled with love and laughter with the best people @itsrohitshetty sir and @ranveersingh ♥️ KKK GRAND FINALE DONE RIGHT with TEAM CIRKUS All the very best! #Cirkus2022." (Photo: Jannat Zubair/Instagram)
Pratik Sehajpal posted with co-contestant Shivangi Joshi. (Photo: Pratik Sehajpal/Instagram)
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12's Grand Finale is set to air next week on September 24 and 25 on Colors TV. (Photo: Rajiv Adatia/Instagram)