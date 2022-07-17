1 / 9

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday in Maldives, with friends and family. She shared pictures from the birthday celebrations in an Instagram post on Saturday. Husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, Sunny's rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari Wagh, and a few others, including the likes of Mini Mathur, Ileana D'Cruz, Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar were also spotted on this vacay. See all the photos here.