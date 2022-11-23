It was Kartik Aaryan's 32nd birthday and the actor made sure to celebrate his fabulous year in style. The who's who of Bollywood turned up for Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash. Scroll to see all photos.
Kartik arrived for his special night in his fancy McLaren GT that T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar gifted him after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan thanked the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Manish Malhotra shared an inside photo that features him along with the birthday boy Kartik, Ananya Panday and Vaani Kapoor. (Photo: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
Vaani Kapoor posted his selfie with the star of the night. (Photo: Vaani Kapoor/Instagram)
Piyush Bhagat shared this photo as the birthday boy Kartik was all smiles. (Photo: Piyush Bhagat /Instagram)
Mukesh Chhabra shared this photo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor and wrote, "Yeh Shehzada ki birthday party main yeh action hero befikre ho kar ghoom raha hai." (Photo: Mukesh Chhabra/Instagram)
Kartik’s family, mother Mala, sister Kritika and father Manish were present at the party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ayushmann Khurrana came in a stylish avatar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday looked stunning in the white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan's Freddy co-star Alaya F arrived for the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Disha Patani looked stunning as always. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vaani Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Aayush Sharma at Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur came for Kartik's special day. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Manish Malhotra, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rohit Dhawan made it to the bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Luv Ranjan came with his wife Alisha Vaid. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Subhash Ghai and many other biggies of the B-town made it for Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Film producers Ramesh Taurani and Bhushan Kumar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
It was certainly a gala night! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)