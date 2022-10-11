Inside Karan Kundrra’s birthday bash with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and family
October 11, 2022 5:22:19 pm
On Monday night, Karan Kundrra rang in his birthday with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and his family. The Bigg Boss 15 winner took to Instagram to share photos from the party. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka Tejran strike a pose together. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
Karan Kundrra turned 38 on October 11. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
Wishing her boyfriend, Tejasswi wrote, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only ❤️ sunny." (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
While Karan and Tejasswi are going strong, the two are tight-lipped about their wedding plans. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
Karan Kundrra's mother and sister shower him with love. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
Karan shares a cute moment with his parents. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)
In a chat with indianexpress.com, Karan recently revealed what he 'loves, hates and tolerates' about girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. (Photo: Tejasswi/Instagram)