Karan Johar hosted some industry friends on Friday night at his pad. Some inside photos have made their way to social media. Bhavana Pandey shared this photo with the party host Karan Johar, and designers Nandita Mahtani and Christian Louboutin. (Photo: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)
Sharing the photo, Bhavana Pandey wrote, "Thank you @karanjohar for a fabulous evening ♥️🍷♥️." (Photo: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)
New mom Sonam Kapoor was a part of the party. (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Sharing her look, Sonam wrote, "Blue. Oh, so lonesome for you, Tears fill my eyes 'till I can't see, 3 o'clock in the mornin, here am I, Sitting here so lonely, so lonesome I could cry." (Photo: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram)
Rhea Kapoor too shared Sonam's photos and wrote, "Aisha but 10 years later headed for a cockail." (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
In reply, Sonam wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Aisha kapoor always and forever let’s make Aisha 2.0." (Photo: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram)
Ananya Panday too posed with designers Nandita Mahtani and Christian Louboutin. (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)
Bhavana Pandey shared this photo with Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Nandita Mahtani. (Photo: Bhavana Pandey/Instagram)
Shanaya Kapoor shared her look for the get-together. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)
Shanaya's look got love from Suhana Khan who reacted by saying, "😍😍😍wow". (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)