20 / 20

Ridhi Dogra shared this click with the caption, "Massive love to the birthday boy. Nothing but best wishes for your peace and health and blessings to you for being you. Have the best year and thank you for having me for your birthday night. You have a big heart and I hope you are always loved and celebrated. P.s. Happy to be standing between two Padma shri’s who accept and include. You both r rockstars !😇♥️🧿." (Photo: Ridhi Dogra/Instagram)