Television actors Karan Grover and Poppy Jabbal tied the knot on May 31 after dating for almost a decade. The newlyweds hosted some friends last night for their wedding reception in Mumbai. Chhavi Mittal, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karan Mehra, Shama Sikander, and Sandiip Sikcand, among others, were seen at the party. Check out the inside photos.