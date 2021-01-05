Must Read
- As families protest, J&K cops release video of ‘encounter’
- Bengal special session to pass resolution against Centre’s 3 farm laws
- What next for vaccine rollout
- Covaxin to protect against mutants, data in a week: Bharat Biotech
- Talks inconclusive: Farmers insist on repeal, Govt for clause-wise discussion
- Kollywood heaves a sigh of relief as TN govt permits 100 per cent occupancy in theatres
- UK PM Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown in England
- All you need to know about India approving two COVID-19 vaccines
- Delhi: Rain provides relief from cold, temp above normal
- Under-construction mall near Singhu is refuge for farmers
- 38 UK variant cases now; strain isolated, NIV to test vaccines
- Earning members among 24 dead at crematorium in UP, families left destitute
- UP: Dalit girl found dead, family says couldn’t pay school fees
Inside Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma’s weddingJanuary 5, 2021 2:41:18 pm
Best of Express
- CitiesInternal investigation shelved: Year on, little headway in JNU violence probe
- ‘Daughters of farmers’ on tractors headed for Delhi
- Entertainment10 most anticipated Malayalam movies of 2021
- EntertainmentKapil Sharma joins hands with Netflix for his next project
- TrendingHow netizens reacted to Boris Johnson announcing new lockdown in UK
- TrendingVideo of blue 'UFO' crashing into the ocean near Hawaii makes waves on internet
- Explained: How KL Rahul's injury helps Hanuma Vihari's prospects
- SportsFormer teammates shocked about 'fit' Ganguly's heart issues
- OpinionAn effective messaging strategy will need both a compelling story and a credible storyteller
- What next for Covid-19 vaccine rollout in India?
- LifestyleMeet an enterprising woman and her team weaving quilts to gift frontline workers on I-Day
- TechnologyRealme Watch S Pro review