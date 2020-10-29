5 / 20

Earlier this month, Kajal Aggarwal made the official announcement about her wedding. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” the actor had said in a statement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)