Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday celebrations in Dubaihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/inside-kajal-aggarwal-birthday-celebrations-in-dubai-5794410/

Inside Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday celebrations in Dubai

Actor Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 34th birthday in Dubai.

kajal aggarwal birthday photos

To ring in her 34th birthday, Kajal Aggarwal flew to Dubai with her friends. The actor, popular for her work in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema, shared photos and videos on her social media account. Along with the photos, she gave a detailed account of her visit to a zoo. Scroll to see all the photos from her birthday celebration.

kajal aggarwal instagram

Sharing a lovely picture with the birthday cake, Kajal wrote, "here’s to forever eating without worrying about the calories and our non stop chatter sessions at all our favourite haunts ! See you soon 😘 #birthdaythatwas."

kajal aggarwal photos

In another photo, Kajal Aggarwal posed with her friend while enjoying ice cream.

kajal aggarwal birthday dubai

Kajal Aggarwal had childlike enthusiasm as she spotted pastries and cakes.

kajal aggarwal images

The Instagram account of the Singham actor also had her posing with the animals of the zoo.

kajal aggarwal dubai photos

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Kajal wrote, "My amazing family and friends all over the world, I would like to thank each and every one of you, who have wished me well this birthday, and I can only hope that this year will treat you fabulously well! 💕 I have read as many messages as I could and I can only say - I am once again reminded of the bountiful joys that I have reaped from all your wonderful messages across all platforms and how blessed I am to have so much love from all you wonderful people. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart ❤️🙏🏻"

kajal aggarwal photos

Here is another photo of Kajal Aggarwal from Dubai.

kajal aggarwal birthday photos

The actor also shared a close-up shot of her birthday cake.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ED rejects Mehul Choksi’s plea to question him in Antigua, offers air ambulance to bring him back to India
2 Mike Pompeo will assure India on H1B visa cap: official
3 Mogambo khush hua: Five most eccentric Amrish Puri characters