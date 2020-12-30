2020: A Rewind
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
- Health and science lessons from the pandemic
- 2020 was a year of struggle, innovation for teachers
- Despite a pandemic, these were the most bizarre stories of 2020
- The quirkiest gadgets we saw in 2020
Inside Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s Shimla vacationDecember 30, 2020 6:59:26 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UK nod to Oxford Covid vaccine positive news, waiting for India's approval: Serum Institute
- Lok Sabha Speaker seeks probe into death of Karnataka Council dy chief
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar: The End takes me back to my days of stunts
- EntertainmentDecember 2020 box office report: Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 rule the roost
- TrendingStranger gives $500 to homeless man so that he can buy a pair of glasses
- TrendingMusician turns random Facebook conversations into hilarious songs
- SportsSreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
- S Sreesanth: Prisoner of his past
- OpinionOverseas Indians cheer government’s agenda for India’s atmanirbharta, without investing in it
- UK flight ban extended to Jan 7; what happens after that?
- LifestylePrince Harry-Meghan's son Archie heard speaking for the first time; listen to the audio clip
- TechnologyFive upcoming phones we look forward to using in 2021