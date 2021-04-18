6 / 6

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal recently announced the wedding date. They shared the news with his fans with a note that read, "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in the presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embarked on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness." (Photo: Gutta Jwala/Instagram)