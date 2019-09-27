Entertainment Gallery Inside Housefull 4 trailer launch Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde were in attendance at the trailer launch of Housefull 4. Staying true to the spirit of the film, the star cast of Housefull 4 came dressed in period costumes for the film's trailer launch. Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Ritiesh Deshmukh were in character as they presented the trailer. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The women of Housefull 4 - Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde sported princess costumes from the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Akshay Kumar will be sporting a bald look in Housefull 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh has appeared in all the Housefull films. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol plays Dharamputra in Housefull 4. His character's name reminds us of his father Dharmendra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Maniesh Paul hosted the trailer launch of Housefull 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Chunky Panday, who plays Akhri Pasta, also made a surprise appearance at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Housefull 4 is Kriti Sanon's third film this year after Luka Chuppi and Arjun Patiala. She also has Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh in her kitty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Kharbanda kicks off 2019 with Housefull 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)