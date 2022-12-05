Inside Hansika Motwani-Sohael Kathuriya’s royal wedding, after-party
December 5, 2022 2:02:19 pm
Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. The photos and videos from the grand celebrations were shared by the guests and on her fan pages. Scroll to see all.
Meet the stunning bride, Hansika Motwani. (Photo: Sriya Reddy/Instagram)
Hansika Motwani was a glowing bride. (Photo: Sriya Reddy/Instagram)
Hansika Motwani also posed with her boys. (Photo: Sriya Reddy/Instagram)
Hansika Motwani's beautiful entry under a 'phoolon ki chadar'. (Photo: hansika.officiaal/Instagram)
The groom Sohael Kathuriya also made a royal entry. (Photo: Pearl Keshwani Nagpal/Instagram)
Hansika and Sohael exchanged garlands with fireworks in the background. (Photo: Pearl Keshwani Nagpal/Instagram)
Hansika and Sohael make a happy couple. (Photo: Sriya Reddy/Instagram)
The couple walked hand in hand after the varmala ceremony. (Photo: Sriya Reddy/Instagram)
The photos from the sindoor ceremony are also shared on social media by Hansika's girl gang. (Photo: Pearl Keshwani Nagpal/Instagram)
It was earlier reported that Hansika and Sohael will get married as per Sindhi traditions. (Photo: Pearl Keshwani Nagpal/Instagram)
The happy bride, Hansika. (Photo: Pearl Keshwani Nagpal/Instagram)
The just married couple, Sohael Kathuriya and Hansika Motwani. (Photo: Pearl Keshwani Nagpal/Instagram)
The gala night came to an end with an after party, where Sohael Kathuriya and Hansika Motwani were seen dancing together. (Photo: hansika.officiaal/Instagram)