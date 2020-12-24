2 / 8

Gauahar Khan with her henna adorned hands. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Gauahar wrote, "Mehendi ki raat aayi! 🥰 Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. ♥️ This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan." (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)