Inside Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s Maldives vacation

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 stars, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, have left fans excited with their photos from Maldives.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are on a vacation in the Maldives. The onscreen couple has left fans excited with their photos shared on social media. (Photo: parth_fan_admirer0524 /Instagram)

Erica Fernandes, who plays the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took a dip in the sea and shared her photo on Instagram with the caption, "Wild and free like the sea" (Photo: Erica Fernandes/Instagram)

Sharing another photo, Erica Fernandes wrote, "Sky above, sand below, peace within." (Photo: Erica Fernandes/Instagram)

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag of the popular daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay also flaunted his well-toned body. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

After spending quite some time at the beachside, Parth Samthaan posted a photo of his tanned body and captioned it, "They told me I could be anything...so I decided to be tanned!" (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

While Erica Fernandes hasn't shared any photo with rumoured beau Parth Samthaan, the fans of the couple, who fondly call them #AnuPre, shared several photos of them enjoying time at the pristine locales of Maldives. (Photo: parth_fan_admirer0524 /Instagram)

A photo of Parth and Erica had them preparing for a water sport. (Photo: parth_fan_admirer0524 /Instagram)

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes bask in the sun at Maldives beach. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

"Clothes..gone with the wind," wrote Parth along with this photo. (Photo: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

Another photo of Parth and Erica from Maldives. (Photo: parth_fan_admirer0524 /Instagram)

