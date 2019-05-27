Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 is all set to entertain the television audience. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the reality show will air from May 27 onwards on Colors Marathi.

Bigg Boss Marathi second season house

Bigg Boss Marathi is back with its second season. The reality show premiered on Sunday and will air at 9:30 pm on Colors Marathi from May 27 onwards. However, before the madness begins, here's a look at the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house.

Bigg Boss Marathi second season

The kitchen area is the most crucial area of the Bigg Boss house as both food and controversies are truly important in this show for survival.

Bigg Boss Marathi second season confession room

Contestants will make confessions in front of Bigg Boss in this vibrant and colourful room.

Bigg Boss Marathi second season

Stay tuned for major fights, planning and plotting in the bedrooms.

Bigg Boss Marathi second season kitchen area

The dining area is simple and seems to be inspired by Maharashtrian culture.

Bigg Boss Marathi second season living area photo

The living room has this classy meets village look to it.

bigg boss marathi jail

This season also has a jail for all those who will break the Bigg Boss rules. So contestants... beware!

Bigg Boss Marathi second season garden area

Garden area is amusing for two reasons - the Tulsi plant in the entrance and the workout area which has been titled "Bigg Boss Vyayam Shala".

