Entertainment Gallery Inside Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 is all set to entertain the television audience. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the reality show will air from May 27 onwards on Colors Marathi. Bigg Boss Marathi is back with its second season. The reality show premiered on Sunday and will air at 9:30 pm on Colors Marathi from May 27 onwards. However, before the madness begins, here's a look at the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 house. The kitchen area is the most crucial area of the Bigg Boss house as both food and controversies are truly important in this show for survival. Contestants will make confessions in front of Bigg Boss in this vibrant and colourful room. Stay tuned for major fights, planning and plotting in the bedrooms. The dining area is simple and seems to be inspired by Maharashtrian culture. The living room has this classy meets village look to it. This season also has a jail for all those who will break the Bigg Boss rules. So contestants... beware! Garden area is amusing for two reasons - the Tulsi plant in the entrance and the workout area which has been titled "Bigg Boss Vyayam Shala".