Bigg Boss 14 is here to give 2020 a befitting reply. With popular celebrities and a few former champions getting locked in the house, and Salman Khan back as the host, the season promises to be a blockbuster.



Like the contestants, the Bigg Boss house has a personality of its own. Designed by Omung Kumar, the house this year has an ultramodern feel. Also to give housemates the pre-lockdown experience, a theater, spa, restaurant and shopping mall have also been included in the Bigg Boss 14 house.



Elaborating on the new space, art director Omung Kumar in a statement shared that he worked on the project for more than two months along with his wife Vanita, who is also the production designer. “We ideated on the theme of the show and agreed on keeping it futuristic as we all were looking at moving ahead from the current scenario. There is a mix of funky bright colours and metallic hues blended in a way that stands out. There are also no straight lines, and we have used a lot of curves on each surface. Right from the entrance to different zones in the house, to the dining area, the sleeping area, and even the confession room, each part of the house is unique and explores our theme in a better way.”



Here’s a sneak peek into the Bigg Boss 14 house.