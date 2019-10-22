Entertainment Gallery Inside Baahubali The Beginning screening at Royal Albert Hall Baahubali The Beginning was screened at Royal Albert Hall, London on October 20. The screening was attended by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani. Baahubali The Beginning was screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 20. Actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty were present at the event along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani. The film became the first ever non-Hindi Indian film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall. (Photo: Baahubali/Facebook) Baahubali The Beginning received a standing ovation from the audience after the screening. (Photo: @Chaithrahere/Twitter) MM Keeravani played the music live with the orchestra in sync with the film. (Photo: @Chaithrahere/Twitter) The Baahubali team, along with the fans present at the screening, honoured Keeravani for his epic score. (Photo: @georgesvoices/Twitter) Prabhas, who won hearts as Amarendra Baahubali, looked dapper. (Photo: @StarPrabhas2310/Twitter) Anushka Shetty, who played Devasena in the epic film, looked pretty at the event. (Photo: @Chaithrahere/Instagram)