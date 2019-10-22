Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Baahubali The Beginning screening at Royal Albert Hallhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/inside-baahubali-the-beginning-screening-at-royal-albert-hall-6081621/

Inside Baahubali The Beginning screening at Royal Albert Hall

Baahubali The Beginning was screened at Royal Albert Hall, London on October 20. The screening was attended by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani.

Baahubali screening

Baahubali The Beginning was screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 20. Actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty were present at the event along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani. The film became the first ever non-Hindi Indian film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall. (Photo: Baahubali/Facebook)

prabhas, rana daggubati, anushka shetty

Baahubali The Beginning received a standing ovation from the audience after the screening. (Photo: @Chaithrahere/Twitter)

prabhas, rana daggubati, anushka shetty at royal albert hall

MM Keeravani played the music live with the orchestra in sync with the film. (Photo: @Chaithrahere/Twitter)

prabhas, rana daggubati, anushka shetty photos

The Baahubali team, along with the fans present at the screening, honoured Keeravani for his epic score. (Photo: @georgesvoices/Twitter)

prabhas baahubali the beginning

Prabhas, who won hearts as Amarendra Baahubali, looked dapper. (Photo: @StarPrabhas2310/Twitter)

anushka shetty baahubali the beginning

Anushka Shetty, who played Devasena in the epic film, looked pretty at the event. (Photo: @Chaithrahere/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android