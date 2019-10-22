Inside Baahubali The Beginning screening at Royal Albert Hall

Baahubali The Beginning was screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 20. Actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty were present at the event along with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani. The film became the first ever non-Hindi Indian film to be screened at Royal Albert Hall. (Photo: Baahubali/Facebook)