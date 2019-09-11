Entertainment Gallery Inside Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s beach vacation Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were on a photo sharing spree as they returned from West Indies. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have just returned from West Indies after the Indian cricket team won the test series against the hosts. And, both the stars are on a photo-sharing spree. Scroll to see lovely photos of their beach vacation. On Wednesday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo with his beautiful wife and actor Anushka Sharma. In the selfie, Kohli is seen resting his head on Anushka's lap while she cutely holds him. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) After Virat Kohli, the Zero actor posted photos from the getaway. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Water baby".(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) On one of the photos where Anushka Sharma is seen smiling ear to ear, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Itni Khushi!!!" (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) The other one had Katrina Kaif sending love to her Zero co-actor Anushka Sharma.(Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Earlier, Virat Kohli had shared a photo of the picturesque locale.(Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram) He also shared a photo of himself and Anushka at the beach, which had fans going gaga over their cuteness. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)