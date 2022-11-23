Inside Amruta Khanvilkar’s star-studded birthday bash with Himanshu Malhotra, Ankita Lokhande, Rithvik Dhanjani and others
November 23, 2022 2:06:41 pm
Actor Amruta Khanvilkar celebrated her birthday on Tuesday with husband Himanshu Malhotra and close friends. (Photo: PR)
Dressed in a black outfit, the Raazi actor looked drop dead gorgeous, as she played the perfect host. (Photo: PR)
Amruta's close friend Ankita Lokhande joined the celebration with husband Vicky Jain. (Photo: PR)
Amruta and Ankita wowed the guests as they danced to "Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai".
Amruta Khanvilkar recently got eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which caused fans to outrage against the show. (Photo: PR)
Amruta Khanvilkar danced to Marathi songs at her birthday bash. (Photo: PR)
The birthday girl poses with Sharad Kelkar. (Photo: PR)
Having started her journey with India's Best Cinestar Ki Khoj, Amruta Khanvilkar has been part of numerous shows, in Hindi and Marathi. She made her Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt's Raazi, and received accolades for her performance. (Photo: PR)
The actor has also won Nach Baliye with husband Himanshu Malhotra. (Photo: PR)