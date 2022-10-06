Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
October 6, 2022 2:53:46 pm
October 6, 2022 2:53:46 pm
1 / 14
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor prefer to keep their special moments intimate and private. Just like their wedding, Alia's baby shower too had the couple's close family and friends in attendance. Scroll to see all photos.
2 / 14
Alia and Ranbir hosted the ladies from their respective families on the occasion of Dussehra to celebrate Alia Bhatt's baby shower. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
3 / 14
Alia was glowing in the yellow dress. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
4 / 14
Ranbir looked dapper dressed in a pink kurta. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
5 / 14
Karan Johar shared this photo with the mom and dad-to-be. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)
6 / 14
Karisma Kapoor too shared some happy photos from the celebration. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
7 / 14
Karisma Kapoor shared her look for this special celebration. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)
8 / 14
Karisma Kapoor posed with her sisters. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)
9 / 14
Grandmother-to-be Neetu Kapoor looked all happy at the celebration. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)
10 / 14
BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared this click with Alia. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram)
11 / 14
Alia also had her girl gang by her side at the celebration. (Photo: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram
12 / 14
Anushka Ranjan posed with Alia, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and a friend Rishika Moghe. (Photo: Anushka Ranjan/Instagram)
13 / 14
Alia's mom Soni Razdan shared this photo. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)
14 / 14
Soni Razdan also posed with Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)