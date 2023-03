1 / 9

Akshay Kumar and other stars like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben and others have been on the US concert tour, titled The Entertainers. The journey of The Entertainers began on March 3 in Atlanta in the US, and many photos of the stars are all over social media. (Photo: Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram)