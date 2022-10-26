Inside Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan and Palak Tiwari pose in style
October 26, 2022 11:37:55 am
October 26, 2022 11:37:55 am
1 / 13
Aayush Sharma hosted his 32nd birthday bash on Tuesday. The party saw the who’s who of showbiz in attendance. Scroll to see more inside photos from the bash. (Photo: Raghav Sharma/Instagram)
2 / 13
Salman Khan always makes sure to mark his attendance at all special events of his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Raghav Sharma shared a photo with 'bhai'. (Photo: Raghav Sharma/Instagram)
3 / 13
Shehnaaz Gill shared a photo of herself posing with birthday boy Aayush, actor Varun Sharma, singer Jassie Gill, and a few others. She captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday @aaysharma !! God bless you always!🎂🎂😇😇." (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
4 / 13
Here is another photo of the gang. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda also attended the bash. (Photo: Raghav Sharma/Instagram)
5 / 13
Palak Tiwari made a stylish appearance at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. (Photo: Raghav Sharma/Instagram)
6 / 13
Siddharth Nigam shared this photo with Aayush Sharma. (Photo: Siddharth Nigam/Instagram)
7 / 13
Rohini Iyer posed with the birthday boy. (Photo: Rohini Iyer/Instagram)
8 / 13
Rohini Iyer shared another inside photo from the bash. (Photo: Rohini Iyer/Instagram)
9 / 13
Seems like the gang had a gala time at the party. (Photo: Rohini Iyer/Instagram)
10 / 13
Arpita Khan Sharma looked stunning at the bash. (Photo: Rohini Iyer/Instagram)
11 / 13
Arpita with another guest. (Photo: NACHIKETBARVE/Instagram)
12 / 13
Mushtaq Shiekh with Aayush Sharma at the party. (Photo: Mushtaq Shiekh/Instagram)
13 / 13
Here's wishing a happy birthday to Aayush Sharma. (Photo: NACHIKETBARVE/Instagram)