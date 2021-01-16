Must Read
- Explained: How the catching standards in India-Australia series have dropped
- Bengal: EC releases electoral roll, over 20 lakh names added
- Adhir to Mamata: Join Cong to defeat BJP
- $680 million project afoot to redevelop New Delhi station, Railways woos global investors
- Along the 15-km stretch at Singhu, 50 horsemen trot ‘in R-Day preparation’
- To avoid jams, Haryana farmers say will start for Delhi on Jan 20
- Comedian Munawar Faruqui stays in jail, co-accused include brother, friend, organiser
- NIA summons farm union leader for questioning, he says bid to derail protest
- Kovind gives Rs 5 lakh, Governors & chief ministers too donate for Ram Temple
- On farmers, SC flagged no consultation, let it hear us on J&K: Omar Abdullah
- Form own group to discuss laws: Govt to farmer unions
Inside 51st International Film Festival of India’s opening ceremonyJanuary 16, 2021 6:25:20 pm
Best of Express
- How power struggle is playing out within BJP in Rajasthan
- Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, accused in the TRP scam, admitted to ICU
- EntertainmentStreaming Guide: Kajol movies
- EntertainmentBigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in road accident
- TrendingThis beautiful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hain' has left people emotional online
- TrendingAs WhatsApp delays new privacy policy, netizens say 'it's too late'
- SportsAdelaide 2018 to Gabba 2021: Rohit Sharma unlearns, unrepentant
- SportsRookie Indian bowling line-up dismiss Australia for 369 on Day 2
- OpinionVaccine efficacy needs a nutrition booster
- How the catching standards in India-Australia series have dropped
- LifestyleRekha is the most gorgeous, the way she carries her saris is fantastic: Celeb stylists Pranay and Shounak
- TechnologyApple AirPods Max review: The iPhone 12 Pro Max of headphones