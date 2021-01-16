10 / 12

Mohanlal spoke about how the viewing habits of the audience has changed over time. In a video, he said, "The world of cinema is changing in every way, and that extends to the new world of film festivals too. It has become abundantly clear that the internet is changing the way people experience watching movies. I am sure this year IFFI will explore how the internet can reinvent or reframe the film festival experience. I see online festivals becoming popular and being a way of building a community. I am hopeful that this film festival will pave the way for further cooperation between the film industries of other countries through OTT platform based screening." (Photo: PIB in Goa/Twitter)