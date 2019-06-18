Entertainment Gallery Inside 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards The 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards aired on Tuesday. Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones clinched the biggest prizes of the night -- Best Movie and Best Show, respectively. At the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones took home the biggest prizes. Two additional awards Generation Award and Trailblazer Award were conferred on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith, respectively. Gal Gadot presents the award for most frightened performance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Zachary Levi bows as he presents the generation award to Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista present the award for best fight at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Jada Pinkett Smith accepts the trailblazer award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Elisabeth Moss accepts the award for best performance in a show for The Handmaid's Tale at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Noah Centineo accepts the award for best breakthrough performance for "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Director Anthony Russo accepts the award for best movie for Avengers: Endgame" the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Nick Cannon accepts the award for best host for "Wild 'n Out" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)