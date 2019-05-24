India’s Most Wanted screening: Arjun hosts Malaika, Ranveer, Anushka and others

Arjun Kapoor hosted the screening of his latest release India's Most Wanted in Mumbai on Thursday night. And giving him perfect company was Malaika Arora. The rumoured couple grabbed eyeballs as they were clicked together. Also seen at the screening was Arjun's dear friend Ranveer Singh and the two had a fun time with their Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar. Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were among others who watched the film. Scroll on to see all the stars who attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)