India’s Most Wanted screening: Arjun hosts Malaika, Ranveer, Anushka and others

India's Most Wanted screening: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and others attended the screening of the Arjun Kapoor starrer., directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Arjun Kapoor hosted the screening of his latest release India's Most Wanted in Mumbai on Thursday night. And giving him perfect company was Malaika Arora. The rumoured couple grabbed eyeballs as they were clicked together. Also seen at the screening was Arjun's dear friend Ranveer Singh and the two had a fun time with their Gunday director Ali Abbas Zafar. Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were among others who watched the film. Scroll on to see all the stars who attended the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor shared some light moments with Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ali Abbas Zafar, who is awaiting the release of his latest directorial Bharat, seemed to be the butt of all jokes. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun and Ranveer also shook a leg in front of the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma also made it to the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

India's Most Wanted director Raj Kumar Gupta arrived with wife and No One Killed Jessica fame Myra Karn. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Kartik Aaryan at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vani Kapoor made an appearance after a long time too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D'Cruz sported a new look for the screening of India's Most Wanted. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun flanked by his sisters - Anshula and Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy with the biopic on Gunjan Saxena, made a pretty picture. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun received Malaika Arora when she arrived at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun and Malaika share a light moment in front of the cameras. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun and Malaika are rumoured to be dating. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

