1 / 76

As India turns 75, we draw a movie map of India by writing about 75 films that best illustrate the journey of the country. The popular cinemas of India have always matched the new-old country, reflecting the staggering cornucopia of colour and noise, wary and scornful of Western understatement, uneasy with realism. Its most seductive, strongest antidote became, and still is, escapism. There were those who scoffed at the movie mills churning away in the major filmmaking centres of Bombay, Madras, Calcutta, making films short on logic, long on melodrama, but who is to say that those flights of fancy did not afford their viewers much-needed diversion?



Indian Express' Film critic Shubhra Gupta chooses the 75 most iconic films.