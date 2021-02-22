1 / 10

The viral ‘pawri’ trend is the talk of the tow, or rather countries at the moment. Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen's video seems to have brought Indian and Pakistani celebrities together with everyone added their own version of the trend. In the clip, she was heard saying: “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party going on)". Deepika Padukone to Mahira Khan, Randeep Hooda to Pakistan cricket team, no one could get enough of the viral trend. Scroll to meet all.