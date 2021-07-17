4 / 8

During the episode, Karisma will also reveal how Suniel Shetty pranked her on the sets of their film together. "We were shooting for a movie in Chennai, and I saw a man wearing a Dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people flocked around so, I thought that he must be a senior artist from the south who I may not know. Later, Anna (Suniel Shetty) asked me to meet him. We clicked photos together and were talking for almost 20 minutes. Later, before the shot, the same man was dabbing my face with a puff, and I was shocked. I immediately went to Suniel enquiring about him and to my shock, he revealed that it was a prank! The person was actually his own make-up artist. It was a hilarious moment and we all started laughing!" Karisma will reveal. (Photo: PR Handout)