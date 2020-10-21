41 / 44

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was 53. Irrfan Khan’s health had been on the decline ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He had been travelling to London frequently for treatment. His last Hindi film was Angrezi Medium, which released on March 13 this year. (Express Archive Photo)