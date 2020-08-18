14 / 25

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Kannada actor Chirranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 in Bengaluru, following a heart attack. He was 39. He was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Chirranjeevi was launched by Arjun who bankrolled the former’s debut movie Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi, in 2009. And in a career spanning about ten years, he acted in more than 20 movies. The actor was last seen in Shivarjuna.