Rubina Dilaik entered Bigg Boss 14 as the most popular face and one of the strongest contestants on the show. Expressing her opinions, sometimes even in matters where it wasn't needed, standing up for her beliefs and arguing till the opponent gets tired, Rubina displayed an unshakeable personality on the show. Her stint, however, was also marred by the very same qualities that first impressed the audience. And hence, she got into ugly fights with most of her co-contestants, from Eijaz Khan to Rahul Vaidya. Salman was often seen schooling her for her stubborn and elitist behaviour and also for harbouring a superiority complex. Rubina Dilaik's journey in the house, thus, was a show of equal parts strong and weak. (Photo: Colors TV/Instagram)