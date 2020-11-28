1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings, Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa once again topped the TRP list in week 46. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya also managed to retain their second and third slot, respectively. New drama Imlie made a surprise entry in its opening week at the fourth place while Yeh Hai Chahatein, for the first time, also found a place in the top five list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by SAB TV, Colors, Zee TV, Star Utsav, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.