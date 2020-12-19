1 / 6

As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 49, Anupamaa once again topped the TRP list. Shraddha Arya-starrer Kundali Bhagya, meanwhile, retained its second spot. Star Plus dramas Imli and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein also found many takers as they found a place in the top five shows list, along with Kumkum Bhagya.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, SAB TV, Star Utsav, Zee TV, and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.