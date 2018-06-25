1 / 31



The biggest Bollywood night of IIFA 2018 kicked off with celebrities looking their fashionable best on the green carpet.



While Tumhari Sulu (Best Film), Sridevi (Best Actor – Female), Irrfan Khan (Best Actor – Male), Saket Chaudhary (Best Director), Meher Vij (Best Supporting Actor – Female) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Best Supporting Actor – Male) among others were the big winners of the night, the 2018 IIFA Awards also saw some scintillating performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur. Everyone had their eyes on legendary actress Rekha who returned to perform live on stage after 20 years.



Scroll to see all photos from IIFA Awards 2018.

