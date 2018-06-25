IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu declared Best Picture, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- CitiesArmy Major's wife found with throat slit: ‘Colleague accused of killing woman returned to crime scene'
- Report uncovers torture, abuse and deaths in Delhi de-addiction centres
- From Ramdev to Jaggi Vasudev, BSF’s yoga quest changes direction
- Nobody from govt has raised student visa row with us: British envoy
- BusinessStung by Nirav Modi scam, PNB sets up 6,900 loan recovery cells
- EntertainmentIIFA Awards 2018 Day 3 highlights: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi and Irrfan Khan win big
- EntertainmentPriyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra says it's too early to form an opinion on Nick Jonas
- EntertainmentAnushka and Virat served legal notice by man shamed for littering
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Malayalam launch: Highlights
- Falcao scores, Colombia beat Poland 3-0
- Iran vs Portugal: Mentor plots against ex-prodigy
- GER vs SWE: Never Say Die Mannschaft
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Mi Pad 4 launched in China: Price, specifications and features
- TechnologyWhat is IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram’s latest video platform
- TechnologySamsung could be working on bezel-less smartphone with two screens, reveals patent
- LifestyleKareena Kapoor Khan makes a strong case for all-fringe outfits for a magazine's cover-shoot
Advertisement