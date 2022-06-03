1 / 11

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA) is all set to roll this on June 3 and 4th. The event will be taking place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and many stars like Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, Honey Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, and Divya Khosla Kumar among others have reached to grace the event. Scroll to see some backstage fun of the stars before the gala night.