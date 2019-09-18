Toggle Menu Sections
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others attend IIFA Awards 2019

IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities descended at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai.

karan johar, ayushmann khurrana, vicky kaushal, neena gupta at IIFA 2019

The who's who of Bollywood made their presence felt on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sara ali khan at IIFA 2019

Sara Ali Khan looked nothing less than a princess. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

karan johar at IIFA 2019

Karan Johar arrived early for IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

vicky kaushal

Vicky Kaushal looked like a true blue gentleman. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nushrat Bharucha dream girl

Nushrat Bharucha looked just like a dream girl. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy photos

Our shutterbugs clicked Mouni Roy at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sriram raghavan at IIFA 2019

Director Sriram Raghavan graced IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ayushmann khurrana at IIFA 2019

Host Ayushmann Khurrana posed for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap oozed confidence as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

neena gupta

Neena Gupta looked glamorous as she walked the green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann khurrana with neena gupta

Ayushmann and Neena had a Badhaai Ho moment on the green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aparshakti khurrana at at IIFA 2019

Ayushmann's brother and co-host Aparshakti Khurana marked his presence at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

harshdeep kaur at IIFA 2019

Singer Harshdeep Kaur looked gorgeous. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

GULSHAN GROVER at IIFA 2019

Gulshan Grover made a striking entrance at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

mukesh bhatt at at IIFA 2019

Director Mukesh Bhatt snapped on IIFA Awards 2019's green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

radhika madaan

Radhika Madan clicked at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Genelia Riteish deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh did not fail to give couple goals at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta got her 'zing' right on the green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker at IIFA 2019

Veere Di Wedding actors Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela at IIFA 2019

Urvashi Rautela looked adorable as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

