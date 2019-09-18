Entertainment Gallery Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others attend IIFA Awards 2019 IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities descended at the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Mumbai. The who's who of Bollywood made their presence felt on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan looked nothing less than a princess. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar arrived early for IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal looked like a true blue gentleman. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nushrat Bharucha looked just like a dream girl. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbugs clicked Mouni Roy at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Sriram Raghavan graced IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Host Ayushmann Khurrana posed for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap oozed confidence as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neena Gupta looked glamorous as she walked the green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann and Neena had a Badhaai Ho moment on the green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ayushmann's brother and co-host Aparshakti Khurana marked his presence at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Singer Harshdeep Kaur looked gorgeous. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gulshan Grover made a striking entrance at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Director Mukesh Bhatt snapped on IIFA Awards 2019's green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Radhika Madan clicked at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh did not fail to give couple goals at IIFA Awards 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Preity Zinta got her 'zing' right on the green carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Veere Di Wedding actors Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania posed together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi Rautela looked adorable as she struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)